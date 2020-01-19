Goldman Sachs Group Raises Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Price Target to GBX 1,181

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) had its price objective upped by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,143 ($15.04) to GBX 1,181 ($15.54) in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 74.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,070 ($14.08) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 938 ($12.34) price objective (down previously from GBX 950 ($12.50)) on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 825 ($10.85) in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 885.88 ($11.65).

RR opened at GBX 675.80 ($8.89) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 692.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 760.14. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 657.20 ($8.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,003.50 ($13.20).

In other news, insider Lee Hsien Yang purchased 129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 764 ($10.05) per share, with a total value of £985.56 ($1,296.45). Also, insider Ruth Cairnie purchased 271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 716 ($9.42) per share, for a total transaction of £1,940.36 ($2,552.43). Insiders have acquired 546 shares of company stock worth $390,704 in the last ninety days.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

