Graft Price Reaches $0.0003 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 19th. Graft has a market capitalization of $206,939.00 and $7,162.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graft coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Graft has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.04 or 0.00742117 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004576 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001411 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000111 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Graft Profile

Graft (GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Graft is www.graft.network . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork

Graft Coin Trading

Graft can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

