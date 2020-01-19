Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Receives Buy Rating from Cowen

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) in a report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gritstone Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Gritstone Oncology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gritstone Oncology has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GRTS opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.76. Gritstone Oncology has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $16.38.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Gritstone Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,838.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 441,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 89,982 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $364,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 147,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 74,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

About Gritstone Oncology

Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

