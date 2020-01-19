Guider (GDR) Hits Market Capitalization of $9,198.00

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last week, Guider has traded 39.9% lower against the US dollar. Guider has a market cap of $9,198.00 and approximately $139.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guider token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00035910 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $494.49 or 0.05716840 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026239 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00033967 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00128707 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Guider Token Profile

Guider (CRYPTO:GDR) is a token. It launched on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Guider Token Trading

Guider can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

