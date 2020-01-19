Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2020

Brokerages predict that Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) will announce earnings per share of $0.97 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. Hancock Whitney posted earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $316.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HWC shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stephens set a $41.00 price objective on Hancock Whitney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $85,054.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $228,382.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the second quarter worth approximately $26,063,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,479,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,638,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,477,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 603,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,128,000 after purchasing an additional 79,363 shares during the period.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $43.56. 639,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,758. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $33.63 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.67.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hancock Whitney (HWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC)

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit