Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) will announce earnings per share of $0.97 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. Hancock Whitney posted earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $316.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HWC shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stephens set a $41.00 price objective on Hancock Whitney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $85,054.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $228,382.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the second quarter worth approximately $26,063,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,479,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,638,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,477,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 603,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,128,000 after purchasing an additional 79,363 shares during the period.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $43.56. 639,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,758. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $33.63 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.67.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

