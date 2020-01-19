Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $42.81

Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.81 and traded as high as $44.71. Hansard Global shares last traded at $43.55, with a volume of 22,620 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $59.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 42.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 42.79.

Hansard Global Company Profile (LON:HSD)

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. The company offers unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hansard Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansard Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.