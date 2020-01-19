HashBX (HBX) Hits Market Capitalization of $669,502.00

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One HashBX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including Bitibu, Instant Bitex and BiteBTC. In the last week, HashBX has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. HashBX has a market cap of $669,502.00 and $822.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HashBX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00035877 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $497.48 or 0.05742329 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026169 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00034120 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00127622 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001287 BTC.

HashBX Coin Profile

HashBX (CRYPTO:HBX) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. HashBX ‘s official website is hashbx.io . HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge . The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HashBX

HashBX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, BiteBTC and Bitibu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashBX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HashBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.