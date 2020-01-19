Hays (LON:HAS) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Hays (LON:HAS) in a research report report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Hays from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 185 ($2.43) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Hays from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 165 ($2.17) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Hays in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Hays in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Hays from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 195 ($2.57) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hays has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 168.64 ($2.22).

Shares of HAS stock opened at GBX 169.40 ($2.23) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 174.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 158.45. Hays has a 52 week low of GBX 131.80 ($1.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 186 ($2.45). The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.40.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

