HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Getting Neutral News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) has been trending neutral on Sunday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. HDFC Bank earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of HDB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.74. 1,156,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,242. The company has a market cap of $111.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.40. HDFC Bank has a 12-month low of $47.25 and a 12-month high of $65.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.15.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HDFC Bank will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HDB shares. Nomura upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

