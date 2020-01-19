Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1,019.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 250.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 19.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HSII traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.08. 60,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,839. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.09. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $44.66. The firm has a market cap of $607.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.