Hiscox’s (HSX) “Reduce” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their reduce rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX) in a report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 1,010 ($13.29) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hiscox to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 1,750 ($23.02) to GBX 1,290 ($16.97) in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,552 ($20.42) to GBX 1,246 ($16.39) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector performer rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hiscox currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,402.67 ($18.45).

Shares of HSX stock traded up GBX 26 ($0.34) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,369 ($18.01). The company had a trading volume of 2,026,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,158. Hiscox has a 12 month low of GBX 1,140 ($15.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,384.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,526.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.44.

In other Hiscox news, insider Roberts S. Childs purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,276 ($16.79) per share, for a total transaction of £127,600 ($167,850.57).

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

Analyst Recommendations for Hiscox (LON:HSX)

