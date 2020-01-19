Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

HBNC has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Horizon Bancorp stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.57. 81,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,656. The firm has a market cap of $837.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.59. Horizon Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $19.48.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $54.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.55 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 10.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

In other news, Director Michele M. Magnuson sold 18,138 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $335,553.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Secor sold 10,000 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $187,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,309,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,737,000 after buying an additional 99,403 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,603,000 after buying an additional 24,898 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,717,000 after buying an additional 19,688 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

