Hush (HUSH) Price Tops $0.0397

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Hush coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0397 or 0.00000455 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Coinroom. Hush has a total market cap of $325,187.00 and approximately $778.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hush has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.33 or 0.00588506 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00120865 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00128438 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000309 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Hush

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 8,184,930 coins. Hush’s official website is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Coinroom. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

