IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) PT Raised to $310.00 at UBS Group

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IAC. BTIG Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.10.

IAC opened at $275.70 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $194.61 and a fifty-two week high of $278.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.23.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $225,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,203,270. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth $96,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

