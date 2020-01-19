IG Gold Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,694.00 (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 19th. One IG Gold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, TRX Market, LATOKEN and ABCC. During the last seven days, IG Gold has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. IG Gold has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $3,694.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IG Gold alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.47 or 0.02878040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00196829 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030422 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00127462 BTC.

999 (999) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00039570 BTC.

IG Gold Token Profile

IG Gold is a token. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2019. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,749,913,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 tokens. IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

IG Gold Token Trading

IG Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, CoinExchange, TRX Market and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IG Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IG Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.