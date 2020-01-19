IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Receives GBX 669 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 669 ($8.80).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of IGG traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 681.20 ($8.96). 513,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,000. IG Group has a twelve month low of GBX 467.40 ($6.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 711.80 ($9.36). The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 15.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 688.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 621.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.83.

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

