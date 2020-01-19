IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Trading Up 7.1%

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) shot up 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.12 and last traded at $35.93, 225,500 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 62% from the average session volume of 138,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.55.

Several research firms have recently commented on IGMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $26.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IGM Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

The company has a current ratio of 38.62, a quick ratio of 38.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.82.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($1.32). As a group, equities analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, Director M Kathleen Behrens purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.87 per share, with a total value of $497,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,375. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGMS. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,806,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,504,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $511,000. 34.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

