IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Price Target Raised to $85.00

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit to $80.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of IHS Markit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.60.

INFO stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.27. 4,436,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.66. IHS Markit has a 1-year low of $50.47 and a 1-year high of $80.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.11. The company has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 153,808 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total value of $10,977,276.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,272,156.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

