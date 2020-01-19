Iluka Resources (ASX:ILU) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.15

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2020

Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.15 and traded as high as $9.63. Iluka Resources shares last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 1,241,446 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion and a PE ratio of 12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Iluka Resources Company Profile (ASX:ILU)

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Australia, Sierra Rutile, United States, and Mining Area C segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Iluka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iluka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit