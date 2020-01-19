Iluka Resources (ASX:ILU) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.15

Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.15 and traded as high as $9.63. Iluka Resources shares last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 1,241,446 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion and a PE ratio of 12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Iluka Resources Company Profile (ASX:ILU)

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Australia, Sierra Rutile, United States, and Mining Area C segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

