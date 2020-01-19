Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

IMUX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immunic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Immunic in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Shares of Immunic stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.53. 56,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,878. Immunic has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $46.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.47.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.15). On average, equities research analysts expect that Immunic will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Duane Nash sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $30,624.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,639.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Immunic in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Immunic in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Immunic in the second quarter valued at $145,000. 14.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

