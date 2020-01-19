Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Receives Buy Rating from Barclays

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $90.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IPHI. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Inphi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Inphi from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Northland Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Inphi in a research report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Inphi from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Inphi from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.93.

Shares of IPHI traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,827. Inphi has a one year low of $33.58 and a one year high of $84.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.05.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $94.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Inphi’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Inphi will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inphi news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 2,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $199,791.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,226.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $497,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,032,553. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inphi by 56.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Inphi by 2,803.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi in the first quarter valued at $70,000.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

