InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

InspireMD Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,436,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 610% from the previous session’s volume of 484,331 shares.The stock last traded at $1.36 and had previously closed at $1.16.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NSPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InspireMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of InspireMD in a report on Monday, November 18th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSPR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of InspireMD in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InspireMD in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InspireMD by 2,018.7% in the third quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 313,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 298,772 shares during the last quarter.

About InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

