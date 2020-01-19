Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered Insulet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Insulet from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cfra began coverage on Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a sell rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann reiterated an outperform rating and set a $185.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insulet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $158.82.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $188.76 on Wednesday. Insulet has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $192.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 563.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.78.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Insulet had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $192.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $100,380.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,769,161.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Lemoine sold 2,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total value of $493,856.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,598 shares of company stock valued at $5,346,687 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth $3,299,000. James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth $394,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,397,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

