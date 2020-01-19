Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered Insulet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Insulet from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cfra began coverage on Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a sell rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann reiterated an outperform rating and set a $185.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insulet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $158.82.
NASDAQ:PODD opened at $188.76 on Wednesday. Insulet has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $192.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 563.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.78.
In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $100,380.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,769,161.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Lemoine sold 2,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total value of $493,856.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,598 shares of company stock valued at $5,346,687 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth $3,299,000. James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth $394,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,397,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter.
About Insulet
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.
