Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interface from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Longbow Research lowered shares of Interface from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interface from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

TILE traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $17.38. The company had a trading volume of 263,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,248. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.58. Interface has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.58 million. Interface had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. Interface’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Interface will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TILE. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Interface by 35.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,408,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,920,000 after buying an additional 629,535 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Interface by 43.5% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 730,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,542,000 after buying an additional 221,185 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Interface by 309.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 206,689 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Interface by 35.9% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 760,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,983,000 after buying an additional 201,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Interface by 127.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 347,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 195,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit