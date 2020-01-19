Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interface from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Longbow Research lowered shares of Interface from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interface from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

TILE traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $17.38. The company had a trading volume of 263,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,248. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.58. Interface has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.58 million. Interface had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. Interface’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Interface will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TILE. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Interface by 35.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,408,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,920,000 after buying an additional 629,535 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Interface by 43.5% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 730,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,542,000 after buying an additional 221,185 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Interface by 309.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 206,689 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Interface by 35.9% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 760,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,983,000 after buying an additional 201,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Interface by 127.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 347,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 195,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

