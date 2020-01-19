International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Downgraded by JMP Securities to Market Perform

JMP Securities downgraded shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
IMXI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised International Money Express from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised International Money Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on International Money Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on International Money Express in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Money Express presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.50.
Shares of IMXI stock opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. International Money Express has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $467.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of -0.36.
In other International Money Express news, insider Investor Holdings Ii Fintech sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,521. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Lofgren bought 17,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $241,471.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 53,656 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 245.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 43,256 shares in the last quarter. 53.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
International Money Express Company Profile
International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.
