International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Downgraded by JMP Securities to Market Perform

JMP Securities downgraded shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

IMXI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised International Money Express from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised International Money Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on International Money Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on International Money Express in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Money Express presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of IMXI stock opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. International Money Express has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $467.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of -0.36.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. International Money Express had a return on equity of 57.27% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $85.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that International Money Express will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other International Money Express news, insider Investor Holdings Ii Fintech sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,521. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Lofgren bought 17,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $241,471.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 53,656 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 245.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 43,256 shares in the last quarter. 53.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

