Intu Properties (LON:INTU) PT Lowered to GBX 20

Intu Properties (LON:INTU) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 20 ($0.26) in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Intu Properties from GBX 29 ($0.38) to GBX 25 ($0.33) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Intu Properties from GBX 40 ($0.53) to GBX 31 ($0.41) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 42.79 ($0.56).

LON:INTU opened at GBX 22.86 ($0.30) on Friday. Intu Properties has a 52 week low of GBX 24.28 ($0.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 122.15 ($1.61). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.76. The company has a market capitalization of $309.76 million and a P/E ratio of -0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 32.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 45.24.

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

