Invacio (INV) One Day Volume Hits $4,715.00

Invacio (CURRENCY:INV) traded up 19.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. Invacio has a market cap of $128,949.00 and approximately $4,715.00 worth of Invacio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Invacio token can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Mercatox and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Invacio has traded 30.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Invacio Token Profile

Invacio (CRYPTO:INV) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2016. Invacio’s total supply is 21,393,997 tokens. Invacio’s official website is www.invacio.com . Invacio’s official Twitter account is @Invacio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Invacio

Invacio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invacio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invacio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invacio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

