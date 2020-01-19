Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) Share Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $68.54

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $68.54 and traded as high as $68.83. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $68.79, with a volume of 1,677 shares traded.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.53.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.0021 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd.
Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FXA)
Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.
