Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $104.40

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $104.40 and last traded at $104.01, with a volume of 20897 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.07.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.70.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
About Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)
PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.
