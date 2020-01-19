Invictus Hyperion Fund Price Reaches $0.0548 on Exchanges (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0548 or 0.00000633 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $6.56 million and approximately $4,250.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.43 or 0.03144648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00197672 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029658 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00128163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,852,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,766,709 tokens. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

