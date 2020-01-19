ION (ION) Hits One Day Volume of $410.00

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. In the last seven days, ION has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One ION coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0383 or 0.00000443 BTC on exchanges including Trade By Trade, Upbit and Bittrex. ION has a total market cap of $476,809.00 and approximately $410.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ION alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007565 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00009142 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001476 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000081 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000498 BTC.

About ION

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,352,186 coins and its circulating supply is 12,452,186 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official message board is ion.community . ION’s official website is ionomy.com

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.