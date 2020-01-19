IQeon (IQN) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,469.00

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 19th. IQeon has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and approximately $4,469.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IQeon token can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00007085 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Exrates and Token Store. Over the last seven days, IQeon has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $265.58 or 0.03060483 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011523 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00198744 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030018 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00128395 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

IQeon Profile

IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,542,540 tokens. IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling IQeon

IQeon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Exrates and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

