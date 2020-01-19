Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on IRTC. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC traded down $4.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.99. 566,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,775. Irhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $56.24 and a fifty-two week high of $98.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.82.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $55.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.76 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 67.44% and a negative net margin of 26.45%. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Irhythm Technologies will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. King sold 39,791 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,183,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,602,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew C. Garrett sold 4,954 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $396,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 1,029.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Irhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 109,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 3,879.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

