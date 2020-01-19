IRISnet Price Up 8.2% Over Last Week (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 19th. In the last week, IRISnet has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $10.97 million and approximately $3.74 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for $0.0211 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Korea and Huobi Global.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,002,625,233 coins and its circulating supply is 520,631,746 coins. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org

IRISnet Coin Trading

IRISnet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

