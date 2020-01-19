iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG) Stake Lifted by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,730 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,208.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 776.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 9,089 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:USIG opened at $58.71 on Friday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.26 and a 1-year high of $58.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.1499 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%.

