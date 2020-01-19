Italo One Day Volume Reaches $735.00 (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Italo has a total market capitalization of $43,980.00 and approximately $735.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Italo has traded 55.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Italo coin can now be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Italo alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.04 or 0.03013278 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011593 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00198594 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00029966 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00127813 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Italo Coin Profile

Italo’s total supply is 3,621,138 coins. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin . Italo’s official website is italo.network . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Italo

Italo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Italo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Italo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Italo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.