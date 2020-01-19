Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Stock Price Down 26%

Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s stock price fell 26% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.30, 592,501 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 319% from the average session volume of 141,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ITRM shares. Leerink Swann cut shares of Iterum Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Svb Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Iterum Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.54). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iterum Therapeutics PLC will post -7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Iterum Therapeutics stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned 1.74% of Iterum Therapeutics worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 42.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

