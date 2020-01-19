ITV (LON:ITV) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $127.82

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2020

Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $127.82 and traded as high as $147.05. ITV shares last traded at $146.00, with a volume of 9,247,446 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ITV from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ITV to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.64) target price on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ITV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 148.43 ($1.95).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion and a PE ratio of 13.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 148.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 128.01.

In other news, insider Mary Harris purchased 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £3,355.22 ($4,413.60).

About ITV (LON:ITV)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit