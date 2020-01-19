ITV (LON:ITV) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $127.82

Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $127.82 and traded as high as $147.05. ITV shares last traded at $146.00, with a volume of 9,247,446 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ITV from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ITV to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.64) target price on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ITV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 148.43 ($1.95).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion and a PE ratio of 13.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 148.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 128.01.

In other news, insider Mary Harris purchased 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £3,355.22 ($4,413.60).

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

