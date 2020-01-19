Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage currently has $144.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $131.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on FRT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.80.

Shares of FRT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,444. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.36 and its 200-day moving average is $131.75. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $124.36 and a 52-week high of $141.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.88 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 28.01%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRT. FMR LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 197,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,378,000 after purchasing an additional 74,029 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 134,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

