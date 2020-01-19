JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) a €24.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.50 ($28.49) target price on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GYC. Berenberg Bank set a €26.50 ($30.81) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays set a €22.70 ($26.40) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €25.20 ($29.30) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €23.65 ($27.49).

GYC opened at €22.48 ($26.14) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €21.26 and its 200-day moving average price is €20.71. Grand City Properties has a 52-week low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a 52-week high of €20.14 ($23.42).

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

