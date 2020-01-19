JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) a €24.50 Price Target

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.50 ($28.49) target price on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GYC. Berenberg Bank set a €26.50 ($30.81) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays set a €22.70 ($26.40) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €25.20 ($29.30) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €23.65 ($27.49).

GYC opened at €22.48 ($26.14) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €21.26 and its 200-day moving average price is €20.71. Grand City Properties has a 52-week low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a 52-week high of €20.14 ($23.42).

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Analyst Recommendations for Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit