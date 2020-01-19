JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €73.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €55.40 ($64.42) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. HSBC set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.90 ($73.14) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €60.07 ($69.85).

Get Scout24 alerts:

ETR:G24 opened at €61.45 ($71.45) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €58.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €53.31. Scout24 has a twelve month low of €39.76 ($46.23) and a twelve month high of €62.35 ($72.50). The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.59.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.