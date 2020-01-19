JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a GBX 2,500 ($32.89) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. FinnCap reiterated a corporate rating on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($28.28) price objective on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PPHE Hotel Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 2,200 ($28.94) price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PPHE Hotel Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,250 ($29.60).

Shares of LON PPH traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,960 ($25.78). 3,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,453. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,904.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,850.35. The stock has a market cap of $832.20 million and a P/E ratio of 30.72. PPHE Hotel Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,620 ($21.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,020 ($26.57). The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.80.

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

