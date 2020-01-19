JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Price Target to GBX 1,220

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,160 ($15.26) to GBX 1,220 ($16.05) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WKP. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,190 ($15.65) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,119.50 ($14.73).

Shares of WKP stock opened at GBX 1,171 ($15.40) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,162.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 991.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17. Workspace Group has a one year low of GBX 796.88 ($10.48) and a one year high of GBX 1,239 ($16.30). The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.78.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.67 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.46%.

Workspace Group Company Profile

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

