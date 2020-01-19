JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Receives Buy Rating from Edward Jones

Edward Jones reiterated their buy rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.29.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.20. The company had a trading volume of 14,668,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,383,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $98.09 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $430.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,103,377.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $883,061.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,238.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,172 shares of company stock valued at $16,158,032 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

