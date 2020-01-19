JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Top Pick” Rating for Barclays (LON:BARC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their top pick rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a GBX 220 ($2.89) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC increased their price objective on Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 208 ($2.74) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 209.33 ($2.75).

Shares of LON BARC opened at GBX 175.24 ($2.31) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 178.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 160.70. Barclays has a 52 week low of GBX 131.04 ($1.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54). The stock has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion and a PE ratio of 17.35.

In other Barclays news, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick acquired 473,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.24) per share, for a total transaction of £804,790.20 ($1,058,655.88).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

