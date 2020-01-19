K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.37

K92 Mining Inc (CVE:KNT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.37 and last traded at C$3.37, with a volume of 558528 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.27.

Several brokerages have commented on KNT. Pi Financial upped their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cormark upgraded shares of K92 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $680.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.34.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

