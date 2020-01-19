KAO (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Kao Corporation (OTCMKTS:KAOOY)’s share price was down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.54 and last traded at $16.61, approximately 76,655 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 89,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.79.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KAO from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

About KAO (OTCMKTS:KAOOY)

Kao Corporation develops and sells consumer and chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Cosmetics Business, Skin and Hair Care Business, Human Health Care Business, Fabric and Home Care Business, and Chemical Business segments. It offers face care products, such as face washes, makeup removers, face sheets, lotions, emulsions, creams, essences, sunscreen, packs, and lip care products; makeup products, including face powders and eye makeup products; body care products comprising body soaps, hand care products, body sheets, and antiperspirant deodorants; and oral care products, such as toothpastes and toothbrushes.

