Karbo Price Hits $0.0489 (KRB)

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. During the last week, Karbo has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Karbo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0489 or 0.00000563 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, BTC Trade UA, Cryptopia and Livecoin. Karbo has a market cap of $400,073.00 and $464.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.31 or 0.00742345 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004760 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001644 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001689 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Karbo

KRB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 8,178,075 coins. Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin . The official website for Karbo is karbowanec.com . The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Karbo

Karbo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC Trade UA, Livecoin, Kuna, Crex24, TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karbo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Karbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

