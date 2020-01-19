Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Downgraded to Neutral at Wedbush

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) was downgraded by research analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

NASDAQ KPTI opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.16. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.33.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.17. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 909.24% and a negative return on equity of 187.25%. The company had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 741,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,608. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $283,400.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,463 shares of company stock worth $2,182,510. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 536.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

