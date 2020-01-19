KickToken (KICK) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. One KickToken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, ProBit Exchange, Livecoin and COSS. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $31.00 million and approximately $21,307.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About KickToken

KickToken is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 452,350,666,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 452,096,131,185 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem

Buying and Selling KickToken

KickToken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, YoBit, ABCC, KuCoin, BitMart, COSS, ProBit Exchange, CoinBene, Coinsbit, Gate.io, Livecoin, Bilaxy, Mercatox, TOKOK, P2PB2B, Exmo, HitBTC and Dcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

